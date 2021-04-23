Paytomat (PTI) Price Tops $0.0012

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $203,968.71 and approximately $12,285.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Paytomat has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00062437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00268491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,509.06 or 1.00190374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00643184 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01024050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

