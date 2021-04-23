Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.

PGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 270,247 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,014,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 111,983 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 322,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,745,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.07. 51,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,159. The company has a market cap of $587.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

