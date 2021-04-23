Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $158.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.20% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $10,460,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

