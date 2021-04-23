Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases £145.04 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote acquired 14 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.54) per share, with a total value of £145.04 ($189.50).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Paul Boote purchased 16 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 971 ($12.69) per share, with a total value of £155.36 ($202.98).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 1,029.50 ($13.45) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 984.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 973.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 18.53 and a quick ratio of 13.59. Pennon Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,195.50 ($15.62).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

