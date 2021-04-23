PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,940.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

