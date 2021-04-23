Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-11% to $3.198-3.348 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.18 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

