Peony Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1,454.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004282 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,531,404 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

