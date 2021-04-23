Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

