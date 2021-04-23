PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average of $140.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
