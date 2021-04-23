PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average of $140.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

