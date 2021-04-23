Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.00. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million.

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 548,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Perion Network by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.