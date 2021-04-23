Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €175.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

Shares of RI traded up €2.20 ($2.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €175.30 ($206.24). The company had a trading volume of 458,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of €162.88 and a 200-day moving average of €156.46. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

