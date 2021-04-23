Peter Wang Sells 50,000 Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $610,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC opened at $8.30 on Friday. Greenland Technologies Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.