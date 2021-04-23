Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Sells £25,048.80 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Ayman Asfari sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £25,048.80 ($32,726.42).

PFC opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £409.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. Petrofac Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.75 ($3.16).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

