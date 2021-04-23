Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Pfizer has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.64 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

