Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on June 4th

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Pfizer has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

