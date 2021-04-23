Photon Control’s (PHO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Photon Control (TSE:PHO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of PHO stock opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.70 million and a P/E ratio of 21.08. Photon Control has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

