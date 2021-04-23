PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys $3,000,000.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,376 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $4,752.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,224 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $9,027.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,043.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $72,309.00.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.