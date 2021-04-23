Piershale Financial Group Inc. Sells 325,144 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,144 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 9.5% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $101.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

