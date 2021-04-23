Piershale Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. ViacomCBS accounts for about 0.6% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 437,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,999,270. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

