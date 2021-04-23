Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $224,817.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

