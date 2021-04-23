Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

