Piper Sandler Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.16.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $96.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,148. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

