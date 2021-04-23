Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.4% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. United Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.80. 190,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,660,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

