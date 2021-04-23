Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 11,284 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 609,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

