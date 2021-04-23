Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 4,094 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 85,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $54.39. 97,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,546,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.