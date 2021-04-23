Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes $657,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 101.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cerner by 26.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,685,000 after acquiring an additional 386,068 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,098. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

