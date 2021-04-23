Pitney Bowes (PBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

PBI stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

PBI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.