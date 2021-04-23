Pivot Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $692,630.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $692,630.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00063167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00091104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00664485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.98 or 0.07382895 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

