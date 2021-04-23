PlayFuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.60 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $6.60 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00067621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00018966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00092727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.74 or 0.00678181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.26 or 0.08182211 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00051886 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

