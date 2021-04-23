Populous Reaches Market Capitalization of $214.98 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $214.98 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00008196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00092373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.00665110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.47 or 0.08091666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00050250 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

