PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $47.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of PPD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPD to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.92.

PPD stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. PPD has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.07.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after buying an additional 2,147,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PPD by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

