PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PPD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of PPD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 181,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,802. PPD has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.87.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

