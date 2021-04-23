PPD’s (PPD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPD. Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered PPD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPD currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.92.

PPD opened at $46.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. PPD has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 308.07.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Insiders sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,852,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after buying an additional 2,147,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PPD by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after buying an additional 1,761,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PPD by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after acquiring an additional 772,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in PPD during the fourth quarter worth $15,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

