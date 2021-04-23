PrairieSky Royalty’s (PSK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.14.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$12.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.23. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.88.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 177.54%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

