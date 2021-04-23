Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Up 8.3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 3,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 163,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $43,610,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

