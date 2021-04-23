Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PDS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,983. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $334.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDS shares. CIBC started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

