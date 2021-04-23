Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Down 2.5%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. 14,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,431,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

PVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

