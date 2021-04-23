Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.54

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.54 and traded as high as C$14.70. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 404,683 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.53.
Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
