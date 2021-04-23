Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,725 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Verso were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 474,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verso by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 231,005 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in Verso during the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE VRS opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.