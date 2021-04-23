Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,160,665 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Agenus were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agenus by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agenus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 498,939 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 831.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 158,388 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Agenus stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

