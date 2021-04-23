Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $102,000 Position in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KLDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.
Shares of KLDO stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
Kaleido Biosciences Profile
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.
Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO).
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.