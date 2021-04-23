Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $54,000 Position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 523.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Calyxt by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calyxt alerts:

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. Calyxt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%. Equities analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Calyxt Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.