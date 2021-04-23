Primecoin Market Cap Hits $5.05 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $706,518.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,953,766 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

