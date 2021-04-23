Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 50,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Powell Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 491.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $37.09.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.