Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

