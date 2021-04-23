Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSP. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 39.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.23 million, a P/E ratio of -274.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.