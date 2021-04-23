Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,859 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 193,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $300.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

