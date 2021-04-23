Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,535 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,535 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of SunCoke Energy worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,220,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $6.34 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $525.65 million, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

