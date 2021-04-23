Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 48,335 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,335 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,065,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 110,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $326.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

