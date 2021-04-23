Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

BTEC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

